A new typeface – greater legibility and readability for low vision readers

Atkinson Hyperlegible font is named after Braille Institute founder, J. Robert Atkinson.  What makes it different from traditional typography design is that it focuses on letterform distinction to increase character recognition, ultimately improving readability.  We are making it free for anyone to use!

Winner of Fast Company’s 2019
Innovation By Design Award.

Instructions for Installing the Font

Download the .zip file linked above. Extract the file to reveal additional folders inside. Find the Open Type Format (.otf) files for the four Atkinson Hyperlegible fonts (regular, italic, bold, bold italic) inside the “Print Fonts” folder. *Note that only the Open Type files are needed to install the font on a computer. There are five additional font formats in the “Web Fonts” folder for use on the web.

On Windows 10: Double-click the font file, then click the “Install” button in the font preview window that opens. The font will be installed. Alternatively, right-click on the file and choose “Install” from the pop-up menu that appears.

On Mac: Double-click the font file in the Finder, then click “Install Font” in the font preview window that opens. After your Mac validates the font and opens the Font Book app, the font is installed and available for use.

Atkinson Hyperlegible – unique design features

For Low vision readers – certain letters and numbers can be hard to distinguish from one another.

Answer – Atkinson Hyperlegible differentiates common misinterpreted letters and numbers using various design techniques:

Sample of Atkinson Hyperlegible font characters to show concepts of Recognizable Footprints and Differentiated Letterforms

Recognizable Footprints
Character boundaries clearly defined, ensuring understanding across the visual-ability spectrum

Differentiated letterforms
similar letter pairs are differentiated from each other to dramatically increase legibility

Sample of Atkinson Hyperlegible font characters to show concepts of Unambiguous Characters

Unambiguous Characters
designed to increase legibility and distinction

Sample of Atkinson Hyperlegible font characters to show concepts of Exaggerated Forms and Opened Counterspace

Exaggerated forms
shaping of letters is exaggerated to provide better clarity

Opened Counterspace
open areas of certain letters are expanded to provide greater distinction

Sample of Atkinson Hyperlegible font characters to show concepts of Angled Spurs and Circular Details

Angled spurs and differentiated tails
increase recognition and define distinctive style

Circular Details
Links to the history of Braille Institute and braille dots

Atkinson Hyperlegible – available for free to everyone

  • Four fonts, including two weights (regular, bold, italics, italics bold)
  • 1,340 total glyphs across all fonts, 335 per font
  • Accent characters supporting 27 languages
  • For designers and anyone interested in making written materials easier to read across the entire visual-ability spectrum
  • Improve legibility and readability for low vision readers
Informational sheet about Atkinson Hyperlegible font with samples of informational brochures, business card, and more with text in the font

